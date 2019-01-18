Nevada charter school authority to interview 6 for executive post

The State Public Charter School Authority decided Friday to interview six applicants for its vacant executive director position after narrowing the list from 24.

A Nevada State Public Charter School Authority board meeting at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas, Jan. 26, 2018. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

Patrick Gavin, former executive director of the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The authority identified the six candidates to be interviewed as Eve Breier-Ramos, principal at the Imagine Schools at Mountain View charter school; Rebecca Feiden, acting executive director of the Achievement School District; Mark Modrcin, director of authorizing for the authority; Katherine Poulos, director of leadership development at the Building Excellent Schools organization, which trains future charter-school leaders; Brian Scroggins, the authority’s acting executive director; and Sami Randolph, previously an attorney for Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tennessee.

The executive director position is tasked with overseeing the authority’s portfolio of 53 charter campuses statewide, including online schools. Former Executive Director Patrick Gavin resigned from the post at the end of December, following a number of internal issues with the board involving transparency.

The names were chosen based on unanimous selection by the five members present.

Those authority will interview the applicants on March 8, then select three candidates to forward to Gov. Steve Sisolak, who ultimately appoints the authority’s executive director.

