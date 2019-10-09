Nevada colleges may add financial coaches for staff, students

The Board of Regents will vote Oct. 18 on a pact with Operation HOPE to add the coaches at each NSHE campus.

Lessons for students and staff on improving credit, increasing savings and reducing debt could soon be coming to Southern Nevada colleges and high schools as the Nevada Systems of Higher Education seeks to add financial literacy coaches to campuses.

The Board of Regents will vote Oct. 18 on an agreement with Operation HOPE to add financial coaches at each NSHE campus to work with students and staff, as well as in the Clark County School District to work with CCSD employees but not students.

The goal of the nonprofit Operation HOPE is financial dignity, said President Anita Ward, defines the term as the know-how to make good financial decisions, to avoid debt and build credit.

Not having that knowledge leads to many kinds of indignities, Ward said, like entering into short-term loans with high interest rates, or exhausting a paycheck before the end of the month and having to decide which bills to skip.

Nationwide, six in 10 Americans say they couldn’t cover an unplanned $500 or $1,000 expense, she noted.

“Many people live in economic bondage — restrained by a lack of financial knowledge and economic opportunity, and stifled by predatory lending and low credit scores,” Ward said. “It is this lack of financial literacy that is a major cause of generational poverty.”

At NSHE, Operation HOPE will place a financial literacy coach at each institution to help students and staff budget, plan and save for larger goals through workshops and individual coaching.

Chancellor Thom Reilly said bringing financial literacy coaches to campuses has long been a personal goal, but that he had been hesitant to partner with a single financial institution.

“We’re cautious about giving them a pipeline to our students,” Reilly said.

Instead, Reilly said he learned about Operation HOPE and thought the organization could act as a middle-man, approaching financial institutions to fund coaches but working in a neutral capacity on campuses.

The first financial coaches would be posted at Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada, where many students may be grappling with loans, grants and other major financial decisions for the first time, Reilly said. Ward said that would happen within 30 days of approval of the proposal.

Each institution will enter into its own agreement with Operation HOPE, defining the scope of their coaches’ roles and determining what they might discuss with students. But Reilly said the primary goal of the coaches would be counseling students who have taken out loans to finance their education.

“Ideally they begin exploring in high school how they will finance higher education, exhausting all grant-in-aid before they consider student loans,” Reilly said.

Though Operation HOPE does offer financial training and entrepreneurship programs for K-12 students, there is currently no plan to expand the offerings to CCSD students, according to Ward, but families of CCSD employees will be included.

Instead, Ward said CCSD’s initial focus will be on bus drivers, classified personnel and their families through lunch meetings and one-on-one coaching sessions. Like at the colleges, the programs at CCSD will discuss financial freedom and dignity.

CCSD did not immediately respond to a question about whether the programs will ever be rolled out to students. Other district programs do offer financial training to students as well.

Operation HOPE in Southern Nevada is funded by Mutual of Omaha Bank and the NFL Social Justice grant program, according to Ward.

