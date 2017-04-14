Nevada Department of Education receives $1.4M charter grant

Steve Canavero, Nevada superintendent of public instruction (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The state Department of Education has received $1.4 million in federal funds for the planning and development of three current and potential charter schools.

The money, from the federal Charter Schools Program State Educational Agencies grant, provides financial support to new charter schools.

“Increasing the opportunities for educationally disadvantaged students to have access to high-quality, effective programs is a priority in Nevada,” said Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero. “Expanding the number of high-quality charter schools available to Nevada’s students is one way to accomplish this goal.”

New America School, which is currently applying to open a charter school in Las Vegas, will receive $830,137. Mater Academy of Northern Nevada, planning to open in fall 2017, will receive $364,988. Doral Academy of Northern Nevada, which also plans to open this fall, will receive $269,031. Schools will only receive the money if a charter contract is approved with the charter school sponsor.

