Nevada Department of Education won’t address gender policy Friday

The state Department of Education will not act on a gender diverse policy Friday, as officials were unable to secure an overflow location in time.

Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Nevada Department of Education Steve Canavero (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At a hearing last week where over 80 community members spoke about the regulation— which would comply with a new state law and set minimum standards for ways in which school districts interact with gender diverse students — state Superintendent Steve Canavero did not act on this item, but said he may bring it back to an already-scheduled workshop on Friday.

The item had not been added to the agenda as of Tuesday morning. Department of Education spokesman Greg Bortolin said the department was unable to find a suitable overflow location in time to handle the anticipated turnout.

Last week, officials set up an overflow room at Silverado High School while school was on spring break.

Bortolin was not sure when Canaver would take up the gender diverse regulation again.

