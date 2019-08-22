100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Education

Nevada legislators urge school district, teachers union to reach deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2019 - 6:26 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2019 - 6:34 pm

Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative leaders urged both the Clark County School District and the teachers union on Wednesday to agree on a new contract in order to avoid a possible strike in September.

Superintendent Jesus Jara and Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita met with the governor, Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas. The meeting follows the union’s announcement Tuesday that teachers may strike Sept. 10 if the district does not concede to contract demands by Friday.

But there was no indication that the legislators offered a solution to the issue.

“What was clear from the meeting is that everyone around the table shares the same goals to improve the state’s education system,” the governor’s office said in a news release. “The Governor and leadership are hopeful that those shared goals will help CCSD and CCEA find a resolution that doesn’t disrupt the instruction of more than 300,000 students, put teachers in the cross-hairs of the dispute, and leave parents wondering how to make it work if a strike were to occur.”

The governor and legislators “strongly urged” both sides to honor the negotiating process laid out in their contracts, the release said.

Requests for comment from the district, Vellardita, Frierson and Cannizzaro were not immediately returned.

The threat of a strike has been the source of frustration from parents and teachers alike in a state consistently ranked near the bottom in the nation for education funding.

The contract standstill follows a legislative session that did not appropriate enough money for the school district, which estimated that it received roughly $154 million in extra state funding from the previous year but said that it needed $166.9 million to both balance its budget and provide raises that the governor promised.

The district, which just cut $17 million from its budget by eliminating roughly $98 for every middle and high school student, has offered to provide a 3 percent salary raise, step increases for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, and a 4 percent increase in health care contributions for the next two years.

But it is not offering pay raises for educators who completed enough professional development to advance in the salary table. The union estimates more than 2,000 teachers qualify for that raise.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 Northwest Las Vegas schools temporarily locked down
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Two northwest valley schools were temporarily locked down Wednesday afternoon while officers looked for two people involved in a carjacking, Las Vegas police said.