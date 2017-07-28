Nevada public charter school authority gets new leader

Jason Guinasso will take as chairman of Nevada’s State Public Charter School Authority following last month’s resignation of Adam Johnson, the board’s previous chair.

Adam Johnson, right, and Jason Guinasso, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s State Public Charter School Authority elected a new leader Friday, filling a void created last month when two members resigned.

Jason Guinasso will take over as chairman for the entity, which oversees charter schools sponsored by the state.

Melissa Mackendon, who ran Friday’s meeting, will retain her role as vice chair. She was also nominated for chair but said she wouldn’t be able to give the position the time it needed.

Both votes were unanimous.

Adam Johnson, the board’s previous chair, announced his resignation at a June meeting, citing his new role as the executive director of a charter school. At that time, Johnson also announced member Jacob Snow was resigning.

Authority board members are appointed by various entities. Johnson’s open seat will be filled by an appointment from the Charter School Association of Nevada and Snow’s open seat will be filled by an appointment from Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas.

Neither seat had been filled as of Friday morning.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.