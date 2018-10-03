Nevada receives $1M federal grant for school safety initiatives

The Department of Justice funds will be used primarily to train school personnel and students on school safety and develop school assessment systems, crisis intervention teams and technology for anonymous reporting tools.

The Nevada Department of Education will receive $1 million to boost school security through a federal grant, half of which will be used to train school personnel and students on school safety.

The grant, which the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, will use most of the remaining funding to develop school threat assessment systems, crisis intervention teams and technology for anonymous reporting tools.

The money is part of more than $70 million awarded nationwide through the STOP School Violence Act signed into law earlier this year.

“These grants reflect the Department of Justice’s commitment to safe and secure learning environments for our students.” said Dayle Elieson, U.S. attorney for the district of Nevada. “The STOP School Violence grants will improve school security by providing students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize, respond quickly to, and prevent acts of violence.”

In addition to training school staff and students on safety, the money will be used to educate school officials on responding to mental-health crises.

