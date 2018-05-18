Nevada State College president on paid leave after DUI arrest

Nevada State College President Bart Patterson has been on a paid leave of absence for about two weeks following his arrest last month on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Henderson police arrested Bart Patterson near Green Valley Parkway and Warm Springs Road on suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday, April 27, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)

Patterson, 56, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. on April 27 near Green Valley Parkway and Warm Springs Road in Henderson after he was involved in a single-car crash. He was driving home from a charity event.

The arrest report indicated that his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, Thom Reilly, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, confirmed Thursday.

Patterson will “reflect upon his actions” during his leave of absence, Reilly said.

Reilly said Patterson’s actions reflect a “serious lapse in judgment,” but also said that people make mistakes.

“While I do understand that people make mistakes, I am nonetheless disappointed in President Patterson’s actions,” Reilly said in a statement. “We hold institution presidents to a high standard of personal and professional conduct and expect them to serve as role models for our students and faculty.”

Patterson apologized to students and the campus community, saying he felt terrible for letting everyone down.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. June 4.

