Nevada State College scholarship deadline is in January

Incoming Nevada State College students can earn up to $2,000 off their tuition and fees based on their previous grade-point averages.

The deadline for the Nevada State College Scorpion Scholarship is Jan. 15.

To be eligible, students must graduate from high school or a community college in the state with a minimum 3.25 GPA and be a degree-seeking student at Nevada State the semester after graduating high school or community college.

The scholarship is weighted depending on the student’s GPA. Students with a GPA of 3.75 or higher are eligible for $2,000 a semester. A GPA between 3.5 and 3.74 can earn students $1,250 a semester and students with GPAs between 3.25 and 3.49 are eligible for $500 a semester.

A student’s total scholarship may be higher based on other factors — like financial need, according to officials.

In 2018, in-state tuition for the fall semester at NSC was $2,055 for a 12-credit course load.

To apply, and to see other scholarships available at Nevada State, visit nsc.edu.

