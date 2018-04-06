Nevada students take on gun violence in talk with senator

Nevada students are continuing the fight against gun violence through continued talks with legislators and a focus on taking steps at the state level.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and students from various schools take part in a roundtable discussion on the impact of gun violence the at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

“School safety and people getting shot should be a bipartisan issue,” said Jake Rouse, 18, a senior at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

Rouse joined about a dozen other students from Clark County high schools on Thursday to talk with U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev, about gun violence at the downtown Las Vegas school.

And students may actually bring legislation to the forefront. Rachel Rush, 17, a junior at Las Vegas Academy, is also a member of the Nevada Youth Legislature. The program allows a group of students an inside look at how the system works in Nevada. But they also get to propose one piece of legislation each session.

Rush wants it to be focused on making school safer.

“That’s what I’m personally passionate about,” she said.

The convened students, including sophomores in high school and graduate students at UNLV, generally agreed they do not feel safe in school, that bump stocks should be banned and there’s a balance between protecting the Second Amendment and limiting who has access to guns.

“It can start with something simple, like locking the doors,” said Matthew Borello, 15, a Palo Verde High School sophomore. “People come and go in my school, and you’re not supposed to do that.”

Students generally agreed that schools should get more training and drills to help protect them from assailants, but even preparedness comes with a cost.

“When we do a lock down, our first thought is that there’s someone on campus with a gun. That might not be the case, but that’s where my mind goes,” said Shelsea Contreras, 18, a Valley High School senior.

Students also advocated for more mental health services in schools and better enforcement of bullying laws. Students said sometimes they report odd behavior or bullying and feel like it doesn’t go anyway.

About half the students at discussion Thursday said they can think of someone at their school who may be violent, but are not sure what to do with that information.

Cortez Masto encouraged the students to continue to keep the topic on the minds of the public, and lawmakers.

“Your voices help put pressure on us and bring the leverage,” she said. “You are the voting block of the future.”

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.