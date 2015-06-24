Nevada’s federal waiver extended for public school standards

The U.S. Department of Education will grant Nevada three additional years of flexibility from the accountability standards, and potential consequences, included in the No Child Left Behind Act.

Education Secretary Arne Duncan on Tuesday announced he would extend Nevada’s existing waiver from the bill, formally called the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, or ESEA, through the 2018-19 school year.

In 2012, the state received its original waiver from the law’s stringent requirements that all students reach math and reading proficiency by 2014.

As part of its renewal, Nevada created an alternative school accountability system for underperforming campuses, authorized the conversion of some poorly rated campuses into charter schools and adopted changes to its teacher evaluation system.

Duncan on Tuesday announced similar renewals for Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri, New York, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

