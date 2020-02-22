57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Education

New CCSD software making it harder to hire teachers, principals say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2020 - 8:01 pm
 

While weeks of payroll issues caused by the Clark County School District’s new $17 million human resources system have shorted teachers and staffers on pay, another component of the software has made it harder for principals to hire teachers in a district facing its highest vacancy rate in years.

The hiring system known as Taleo was rolled out on Jan. 13 as part of the district’s campaign to modernize its heavily paper-based human resources system. Principals reported almost immediately that the system was not displaying all open positions, an issue that’s now been largely resolved, according to Nadine Jones, the district’s chief human resources officer.

But principals say the glitch, coupled with a feature that does not allow them to access applicants’ information in real time, continues to cause problems at a time of year when they need to make timely hires. The delays, they say, mean applicants could grow frustrated with weeks-long waits for an interview and take jobs elsewhere.

Going into the next year with those spots unfilled could exacerbate a vacancy crisis that saw the district begin the school year with around 750 empty teaching positions, a number that has steadily grown from 325 in 2016-17 and is now approaching the 890 number that made the district a poster-child of the teacher shortage crisis in 2015.

Principals’ problems

Elementary schoolPrincipal Ryan Lewis said he supports the district’s transition to a new system after decades spent relying on a DOS-based system, and even understands the rationale behind withholding candidates from principals until they’re fully vetted.

“But the district doesn’t have the resources to process these applications as quickly as they need to be processed,” Lewis said. “It all comes back to having enough people and the the funding to do it.”

Beyond issues with the new system, Lewis says his school is budgeted to lose several teaching positions as a result of both improving its star rating and enrolling fewer kindergartners than it graduated fifth graders. But should more students than expected arrive on his campus in August, Lewis says he’ll have to scramble to add staff after school has started, drawing from a diminished pool of candidates and under a time crunch.

Spring Valley High Principal Tam Larnerd said that principals can be front-line recruiters for their schools, sometimes cold-calling candidates themselves to fill upcoming vacant positions. But the new system requires them to wait until candidates are vetted, which he says takes two hours of work for each applicant.

The result is that many job listings that have been posted for weeks have yet to yield a list of candidates for many principals, Larnerd said.

District response

The last time the district was fully staffed was in 1994, Superintendent Jesus Jara said in his Jan. 31 State of Our Schools speech.

Some of the most critical shortages are math, science and special education teachers, specialties that received the fewest applications over the last three years, according to records provided by the district. The records also indicate that the district has started previous school years with posted vacancies and a backlog of applicants awaiting interviews.

Principals acknowledge that the vetting bottleneck existed before the new software was installed, but say it and a shortage of manpower to process applications are making the delays worse.

Jones, the district’s HR officer, says her goal is to recruit three times as many applicants as there are vacancies to create leeway for principals and applicants.

“Hiring decisions are ultimately up to the principal,” Jones said. “Maybe a principal might extend an offer and the applicant might say ‘no thank you,’ or vice versa.”

She said her office uses a range of recruitment tactics, targeting colleges and universities in particular, while also shoring up the district’s grow-your-own endeavors, like the Alternate Route to Licensure program and the the Teacher Education Academy at Clark High School.

New software known as Telemetry also will give the district the ability to track the effects of each of its recruiting efforts, she said, measuring not only how many teachers are hired but how long they stay in the district.

Taleo was meant to offer a smoother application process for applicants in keeping with the district’s modernization efforts, but on the back-end, it also ties hiring directly to a school’s budget, Jones said. No positions can be posted if they’re not budgetd without approval from higher ups, she said.

She added that her office met with concerned principals Thursday and expects to continue conversations around Taleo.

“We’re cognizant that the hiring managers who are largely the principals are our customers and we should listen to them,” Jones said. “We want to be able to hire fast to support the children in our community.”

New system, old issues

Principals and others in the district have different thoughts on why the number of teaching vacancies is increasing, with many focusing on the ongoing national teacher shortage or attrition of teachers unhappy with CCSD’s wages and work climate. (The district posted an attrition rate of about 8 percent as reported by the Nevada Department of Education in December 2019.)

But neither explanation satisfies Michael Gentry, a human resources consultant credited with helping to reduce the district’s vacancy numbers in 2016-17, an effort also aided by a bump in teacher starting pay approved by the state Legislature the prior year.

While there is a national teacher shortage, CCSD has been able to combat it in the past, he said, adding that the same year the district reduced vacancies to around 300, it posted a $60 million budget deficit.

“You don’t want to be overstaffed, I understand that,” Gentry said. “But (that means) you’re willing to gamble with the future of those students who won’t have a full-time teacher all year.”

At Swainston Middle School in North Las Vegas, for one, 7th grade teaching vacancies mean students take some classes in an auditorium to ensure they receive instruction from a full-time teacher, according to the district, which maintains that CCSD aims to have a licensed teacher in every classroom by 2024.

To recruit and hire all needed teachers would be an expensive endeavor, Gentry said, with one study estimating it costs $21,000 per teacher hired. But Gentry said the district has a moral duty to ensure every classroom has a licensed full-time teacher.

In the district’s new hiring system, Gentry says he sees a return to practices that complicate the recruitment and hiring processes, potentially leading to a vacancy crisis in the next school year to rival those in the past.

While there is a national teacher shortage, Gentry said it’s not enough to accept it as a final answer.

“You don’t throw your hands up and give up,” Gentry said. “You dig in and find what’s special about your organization that will bring people in.”

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
President Trump lands in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Donald Trump landed in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as part of a four-day western state swing. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Long lines during early voting in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The final day of the Nevada Democratic Party’s early presidential caucuses wrapped up Tuesday, as thousands of Democrats lined up at 55 locations around the state for their last shot at filing an early preference card before the traditional caucuses on Saturday. Long lines were seen at CSN Charleston in Las Vegas. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Last day for early voting at Culinary Union - VIDEO
Voters were still in line just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, as early voting in the Nevada Democratic Party caucuses came to a close. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elizabeth Warren barnstorms Nevada ahead of caucuses - VIDEO
Warren is trying to drum up enthusiasm about her campaign after finishing fourth in the New Hampshire primary. Her rally drew about 400 people to the student union of the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson campus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Jacky Rosen encourages early voting at Culinary Workers 226 - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., spoke to those casting early caucus votes at the Culinary Workers hall on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses continues Tuesday. The Nevada Caucuses are Saturday, Feb. 22. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2020 candidates rally in Southern Nevada ahead of caucus - VIDEO
2020 candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders held rallies all over Southern Nevada on Saturday ahead of the Democratic caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First day of early voting - VIDEO
Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses.
Biden and Sully Sullenberger speak in Henderson - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden and famed pilot Sully Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch to get out the vote for early voting for the Nevada caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: Bernie Sanders leads Democratic presidential candidates - VIDEO
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the presidential field by a solid margin among likely Democratic caucus-goers heading into Nevada’s four-day early voting period, with with 25 percent of respondents expressing support. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: caucus vs. primary - VIDEO
A new Nevada Poll finds two-thirds of likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed in a Review-Journal poll say they’d like to see Nevada replace its caucuses with a secret-ballot primary election to determine support for a presidential nominee. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus events Leading up to Caucus Day 2020 - VIDEOl
As presidential candidates make their way to Las Vegas, here's a look at events, dates and times for the days leading up to Nevada's Caucus Day 2020 on Feb. 22. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST