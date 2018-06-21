New Clark County school superintendent making the rounds

In his first public appearance, Jesus Jara toured the Del Sol Academy in Las Vegas Thursday on his third day of work and spoke of his vision to make the troubled school district the no. 1 public school system in the country.

New Superintendent Jesus Jara has a bold vision for the troubled Clark County School District: Turning it into the No. 1 district in the country.

In his first public appearance open to the media — a tour Thursday of the Del Sol Academy on his third day on the job — Jara drew on his own personal experience moving from Venezuela as a child to explain how such a transformation could occur.

“When I came to this country as a 10-year-old, I didn’t speak English,” he said. “I was that kid with the mom with a sixth-grade education, but knew that education was going to be the ticket to the American dream.”

The former deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Florida has had a whirlwind of activities this week, meeting with trustees and teachers — even swinging by the Interim Legislative Committee on Education to introduce himself to state lawmakers before the tour.

At Del Sol — an award-winning Las Vegas performing arts high school with a growing magnet program — Jara chatted with students who were recovering course credits in summer school.

He bonded with Steven Johnson, who will be a senior in the fall, who said he is a football player who wants to attend the University of Texas to study literature and creative writing.

“You know, I used to play football,” Jara said with a smile. “But I got older.”

“No — you still got the moves,” Johnson replied, prompting abrupt laughter from onlookers. “You’re going to have to come down to watch us play one day.”

Jara also got a glimpse of the city’s community involvement.

The Smith Center, which is currently showing the immensely popular “Hamilton” musical, presented the district with copies of the book “Alexander Hamilton” for every high school during Jara’s visit.

Moving forward, Jara called on parents and others to be engaged — calling himself the quarterback who will work diligently with the School Board to make changes. He also acknowledged that the district needs to get its financial house in order.

“In my first couple days I’ve had a couple discussions with our CFO, our chief finance officer,” he said. “We’re going to have a deep dive into our budget.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

