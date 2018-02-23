New elementary school to be built in North Las Vegas

A new elementary school aimed at serving up to 849 students will be built in North Las Vegas.

Raul Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new elementary school aimed at serving up to 849 students will be built in North Las Vegas.

The City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved a zone change for 8.6 acres of residential property to a semipublic area, which will allow for construction of the 107,809-square-foot school at the northwest corner of Lawrence Street and La Madre Way.

Clark County School District submitted plans to build a two-story building with 53 classrooms, offices, a multipurpose room, play areas and a parking lot with 116 spaces.

A construction schedule was not disclosed. The new campus is expected to relieve overcrowding at Raul Elizondo, Jesse Scott and Fredric Watson elementary schools, according to a city report.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

Lawrence Street and La Madre Way, North Las Vegas