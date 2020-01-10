New Las Vegas school to be named for late lawmaker Tyrone Thompson

A new elementary school in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will be named for late state assemblyman and longtime education advocate Tyrone Thompson.

The Clark County School Board unanimously approved the name Thursday night, citing Thompson’s record of public service as a legislator and as a proponent of youth and homeless issues.

Thompson died suddenly after falling ill in May 2019 at age 51.

“The School Name Committee recognizes Mr. Thompson’s extraordinary contributions to education in Clark County and recommends him as a school namesake for the Clark County School District,” said a statement from the district.

Thompson’s mother, sister and other family and friends were present at the board meeting, which turned emotional at times.

“His specialty was the kids, because he wanted them to have what he had,” Thompson’s sister, Sonja Mason, said of his work.

Trustee Deanna Wright invited Thompson’s relatives to the school’s dedication ceremony, as well as to future school events.

“You did a great job raising your son, and he was a role model for generations to come,” Trustee Chris Garvey said through tears as board members recounted personal experiences with him.

During his time in the Assembly, Thompson served as chair of the Education Committee in the 2017 and 2019 legislative sessions. He championed Assembly Bill 168, aimed at reducing disproportionate rates of discipline by requiring schools to provide a plan of action based on restorative justice practices before expelling a student.

Thompson also served as the president of the Las Vegas chapter of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators and volunteered as a court-appointed advocate for fostered youths. He was active in other organizations, including the Las Vegas My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, Men of Promise, Batteries Included Youth Initiative and Camp Anytown Las Vegas.

In July, the College of Southern Nevada also named the student union at the North Las Vegas campus for Thompson.

The school, at Mountain’s Edge Parkway and El Capitan Way, is set to open in the fall.

