New principal named for Clark High School in Las Vegas

Kelly Larnerd, previously the district’s director of Career and Technical Education, follows the ouster of Antonio Rael after complaints by parents.

Clark High School (Google screenshot)

The Clark County School District has appointed a new principal for Clark High School.

Kerry Larnerd, previously the district’s director of Career and Technical Education, was introduced to Clark High staff on Wednesday. Larnerd is the former principal of Southeast Tech, and wife to Spring Valley High principal Tam Larnerd.

The principal position at Clark has been open since the ouster of Antonio Rael in December. Rael came under fire from dozens of parents who complained about changes he had made to the school. The district announced on Dec. 10 that it would seek new leadership for Clark.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.