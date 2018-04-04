Next steps for Clark County School District reorganization

State and local officials have decided to focus on six areas to make sure the Clark County School District comes into compliance with a Legislature-mandated reorganization designed to increase school-level decision-making.

Nevada state superintendent Steve Canavero

The next steps were unveiled Wednesday in a “joint-implementation plan” created by the state Department of Education and Clark County school leaders. Under the law, State Superintendent Steve Canavero has enforcement powers to make sure Clark is following the law, which is aimed at improving student achievement by empowering principals and communities to make more decisions about their schools.

Instead of issuing a corrective action plan, Canavero announced in February he’d rather work out a joint plan with the district.

On Wednesday, he called that process a long journey.

“Enough time has been passed where we can think about AB 469 and what this means for the district and have you really express that in a clear and coherent vision,” he told the trustees. “What that means for you, I don’’t know.”

Under the plan, the district must give additional authority to schools to come into compliance with the reorganization, commonly referred to by its bill name AB 469. The areas to be addressed are:

— Selection of school staff.

— Assignment of central staff to schools.

— Allocation of funds to schools.

— Purchase of equipment, services, and supplies available from the district by schools.

— School carry forward of year‐end balance.

— Weighted per‐pupil funding.

The 25-page plan — 49 pages with appendices — lays out steps the district will take to address those issues, which have been persistent sources of conflict during the implementation of the reorganization, which began in earnest in August.

Each area of action includes an analysis, a plan and a way to evaluate whether it is being correctly implemented. Canavero will conduct the evaluations.

