North Las Vegas middle school evacuated for possible gas leak

A gas leak briefly forced the evacuation of Swainston Middle School in North Las Vegas on Friday morning.
The school, located at 3500 W. Gilmore Ave., was evacuated after reports of a gas leak from the cafeteria area, said Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Roberto Morales.
The natural gas leaked from a stove in the school’s kitchen after its pilot light went out, Morales said.
Students were back in class around 8:30 a.m, and no injuries were reported.
“The fire department was just standing by to make sure there was no gas pockets,” he said.
3500 W. Gilmore Ave., north las vegas, nv