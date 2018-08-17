North Las Vegas middle school evacuated for possible gas leak

Staff and students at Swainston Middle School in North Las Vegas were evacuated Friday morning after reports of a gas leak from the cafeteria area, school district police said.

Students and staff at Swainston Middle School in North Las Vegas were evacuated from the building after a reported gas leak Friday morning, Aug. 17, 2018. (Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gas leak briefly forced the evacuation of Swainston Middle School in North Las Vegas on Friday morning.

The school, located at 3500 W. Gilmore Ave., was evacuated after reports of a gas leak from the cafeteria area, said Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Roberto Morales.

The natural gas leaked from a stove in the school’s kitchen after its pilot light went out, Morales said.

Students were back in class around 8:30 a.m, and no injuries were reported.

“The fire department was just standing by to make sure there was no gas pockets,” he said.

