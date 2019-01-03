Officials assign Las Vegas middle school principal to home

A Clark County School District middle-school principal has been assigned to home for an unspecified reason, an administrative decision typically made when there is a personnel issue.

Cashman Middle School is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Cashman Middle School's sign is pictured on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (Madelyn Reese/View) @MadelynGReese

Cashman Middle School Principal Misti Taton was assigned to home on Dec. 10, a district spokeswoman confirmed in an email on Wednesday.

But the district declined to offer any details behind the decision, citing it as a confidential personnel matter.

Taton has worked in the district since August 1999 and has been principal at the school since 2007. The school’s assistant principal is filling her spot as principal at the moment, according to the district.

The district said it does not know how long Taton will be assigned to home. Taton could not be reached for comment.

School district police do not have any reports on file in reference to Taton, according to Lt. Darnell Couthen. The Metropolitan Police Department also does not have any recent reports regarding an arrest, according to its public information office.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.