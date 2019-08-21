One arrested after threat against Las Vegas school

In response to the threats against Desert Oasis High School, both Las Vegas and school police added extra patrols Wednesday on and around the campus.

Las Vegas police have arrested one person after threats were made Tuesday against Desert Oasis High School in the far southwest valley.

In a letter sent Wednesday to parents, school staff said, “Yesterday, we learned an individual was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for making threats against the school. The Clark County School District Police Department is assisting with the investigation.”

In response to the threats, both Las Vegas and school police added extra patrols Wednesday on and around the campus at 6600 W. Erie Ave., near South Rainbow Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

A request for more information Wednesday morning from the Metropolitan Police Department was not immediately returned, but according to Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink, the threats were not made by a student.

Further information regarding the nature of the threats or the person who was arrested were not immediately known.

“We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our schools. People who make threats to schools can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes,” the letter to parents stated. “Please have discussions with your child so that he or she understands the severe consequences that result from making threatening statements.”

