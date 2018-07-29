Parents, kids head to back-to-school fair at Las Vegas mall

With the first day of school just a couple of weeks away, parents and children visited the 11th annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Boulevard Mall on Saturday.

Markeisha Walker, left, 10, and her brother Jacory Watkins, 13, of Las Vegas, listen to CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County School District trustee Kevin Child, from left, State Sen. Michael Roberson, and CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Maddox Piasourapanya, 6, receives an eye exam during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, from left, speaks with CCSD project facilitators Trilby Christopher and Rasheeda Swain during the annual Cox Back to School Fair at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend the annual Cox Back to School Fair at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

With the first day of school just a couple of weeks away, parents and children visited the 11th annual Cox Back to School Fair at the Boulevard Mall on Saturday.

The free event offered immunizations as well as information on a variety of subjects, including transportation, zoning, school lunches, school choice and employment opportunities.

New Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara also was on hand at Saturday’s fair, as were representatives from community agencies, nonprofit organizations and businesses.

The next fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane.

The final event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson.

School-required immunizations will only be available at the Meadows Mall event. Costs will range from no co-pay to low-fee and no charge, depending on a family’s insurance status. Parents are advised to bring their child’s immunization record and insurance card.