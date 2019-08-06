Parents reminded of required vaccinations before school starts

Parents of Clark County School District students are reminded that they will need to have proof of a variety of immunizations before kids return to school next Monday.

(Getty Images)

The state requires parents or guardians to submit a record of required vaccines in order to enroll in public schools, unless they are exempted due to religious beliefs or a medical condition.

The required vaccines, administered in various doses and at various minimum ages, are:

— DTaP/DPT.

— Hepatitis A.

— Hepatitis B.

— MMR (Measles, mumps and rubella)

— Meningococcal.

— Polio/IPV/OPV.

— Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis).

— Varicella/chicken pox.

For more information, see ccsd.net/parents/enrollment.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.