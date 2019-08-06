Parents reminded of required vaccinations before school starts
Parents of Clark County School District students are reminded that they will need to have proof of a variety of immunizations before kids return to school next Monday.
Parents of Clark County School District students are reminded that they will need to have proof of a variety of immunizations before kids return to school next Monday.
The state requires parents or guardians to submit a record of required vaccines in order to enroll in public schools, unless they are exempted due to religious beliefs or a medical condition.
The required vaccines, administered in various doses and at various minimum ages, are:
— DTaP/DPT.
— Hepatitis A.
— Hepatitis B.
— MMR (Measles, mumps and rubella)
— Meningococcal.
— Polio/IPV/OPV.
— Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis).
— Varicella/chicken pox.
For more information, see ccsd.net/parents/enrollment.
Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.