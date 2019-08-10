Parents, students check out new east Las Vegas school

Earl Jenkins Elementary School, named for a retired Clark County School District educator, is one of two schools that will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday.

A family checks out the library after the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Earl Jenkins Elementary School in east Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Earl Jenkins Elementary School in east Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Long-time educator Earl Jenkins, second from left, cuts the ribbon alongside, from left, District G Trustee Linda Cavazos, Principal Deborah Palermo and Clark County School District superintendent Jesus Jara at Earl Jenkins Elementary School in east Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Literary specialist Paige Washington, center, assists students and parents in finding their classrooms after the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Earl Jenkins Elementary School in east Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Physical education teacher Parnell Graham, left, talks with students and parents after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Earl Jenkins Elementary School in east Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Principal Deborah Palermo speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Earl Jenkins Elementary School in east Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Teachers, center, are cheered on during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Earl Jenkins Elementary School in east Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It smells like fresh paint and new material inside the halls of Earl Jenkins Elementary School on the east side of Las Vegas.

The new school is one of two that will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, welcoming a projected 705 students this school year. The Clark County School District, in a constant state of growth, has raced to build such new schools to alleviate overcrowded classrooms.

Families lined the hallways and auditorium on Friday to celebrate their brand-new school, which will provide relief to nearby Iverson and Hal Smith Elementary.

“I think they’re going to get a lot of foundation here,” Earl Jenkins, the retired district educator for whom the school is named, told the crowd of parents. “Just think about it, most of them are going to come here and they’re going to learn how to read right here in this school.”

The new Sandra Abston Elementary also will open Monday for a projected 723 students, alleviating crowding at Goolsby, Hayes and Rogers elementary schools.

A number of other building changes are occurring this school year:

— Three other elementary schools — Griffith, Twin Lakes and Ullom — are celebrating their brand-new buildings. The district built replacements for those schools, which had old buildings.

— Five schools — Elizondo Elementary, Goldfarb Elementary, Katz Elementary, Mendoza Elementary and Bonner Middle School — will enjoy new building additions to alleviate overcrowding. These schools previously had a large number of portable buildings on their campuses. All of these schools will operate with 18 more rooms with the exception of Bonner, which will receive 22.

— Three elementary schools — Edwards, Mackey and Wasden — will operate from a “swing” campus while construction on a new building is underway. Edwards students will be set up on a portable campus at Heard Elementary, while Mackey will operate from portables at Wendell Williams Elementary and Wasden students will attend classes on the former Fyfe Elementary campus.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.