83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Education

Parents sue over Nevada’s cap on tax-incentive-funded scholarships

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2019 - 3:44 am
 

Parents whose children attend private schools on scholarships funded by state tax incentives are suing over a cap on the program imposed during the recent legislative session.

The Opportunity Scholarship program, launched in 2015 when Republicans controlled both the state Assembly and Senate, was to grow by 10 percent every year under the initial legislation. But Democrats, who took control of the Legislature prior to the 2019 session, eliminated that provision and capped the tax incentives at roughly $6.7 million — the same amount the program received last year.

The program provides scholarships to low-income families that are funded by tax incentives given to businesses that pay the modified business tax.

While legislators this session funneled a one-time infusion of an extra $9.5 million to ensure there would be enough money for current students, at least one of three organizations that grant such scholarships has informed parents that it can’t fund all current students this school year.

The three plaintiff parents say the cap leaves them uncertain whether their children can continue to attend their private school.

“If they repeal that (tax incentive increase) and take that back, my fear is these people will not donate anymore,” said Keysha Newell, whose 7-year-old daughter attends Innovation Academy in Las Vegas and who hopes to one day send her son there, too. “And I will not have the option to get the scholarship anymore.”

Two-thirds argument

The lawsuit, expected to be filed on Thursday morning by the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit that advocates for school choice nationwide, argues that the legislation that enacted the cap constituted a tax increase.

Since eliminating tax credits ultimately increases revenue, the legislation imposing the cap — Assembly Bill 458 — was a revenue-raising bill that required a two-thirds supermajority of votes in each house of the Legislature, the institute argues.

Joshua House, an Institute for Justice attorney, said the cap also means some organizations aren’t going to have enough money to sustain current students over the long term, said.

“If they’re young enough, they’re not going to have enough funding in the long term no matter how much short-term funding they’ve received in this next biennium,” House said.

Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include the AAA Scholarship Foundation and businesses who use the tax incentive as plaintiffs. A draft of the complaint names the Department of Education and the Department of Taxation as defendants.

In a memo to scholarship organizations in July, the state Department of Education clarified that funding is limited to current students only — unless the organization “reasonably expects” to have enough money to fund new students until they graduate from high school.

The Departments of Education and Taxation declined to comment due to pending litigation.

Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, declined to comment and directed questions to the Legislative Counsel Bureau. The bureau also declined to comment.

In a previous interview with the Review-Journal, Frierson said that legislators worked with the office overseeing the program to ensure that enough money was appropriated to allow current recipients to continue receiving the scholarship.

But the Education Fund of Northern Nevada, one of the three nonprofits that administer the program, sent a memo in July to parents saying that it only had enough money to fund high school students already enrolled. Other students who previously received a scholarship did not receive one this year.

“The inconsistency of the Nevada Legislature in regards to the Opportunity Scholarship program makes long-term decisions on our part impossible,” the letter to parents read.

But the AAA Scholarship Foundation, which apportioned its money out over a period of years, is still awarding scholarships to current students. It has even accepted applications for those on a wait list who were awarded scholarships through different organizations last year and siblings of current recipients.

The foundation is still hoping that the cap is removed.

“These programs need to be allowed to grow because of things like siblings being added to the program, and others who would like to join the program who found themselves in a school that’s not really working for them,” said Kim Dyson, president and CEO of the foundation.

It’s unclear whether the third scholarship organization, Dinosaurs and Roses, has enough funding to provide scholarships to past recipients.

Future growth at stake?

The program has grown significantly since the 2015-16 school year, when 541 students were awarded $3.2 million in scholarships, compared with the 2,306 students awarded over $11 million in 2018-19, according to a November 2018 Review-Journal analysis. The program got an additional $20 million in 2017 — the result of another political deadlock over school choice. This year, the maximum amount a child can receive is $8,262.

The extra $9.5 million appropriated this year for the Opportunity Scholarship program also is in question due to a lawsuit brought by Senate Republicans over Senate Bill 551.

The bill, which eliminated a scheduled decrease in the state’s modified business tax, included the one-time funding boost for the program.

That lawsuit also claims that the Legislature needed to pass that bill on a two-thirds vote.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
THE LATEST