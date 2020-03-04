68°F
Education

Parents to sue Nevada alleging failure to adequately fund education

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 11:23 am
 

A parent group plans to sue the state of Nevada for failing to adequately fund education, claiming it has harmed its schoolchildren by not providing sufficient resources for their success.

The lawsuit to be filed Wednesday in the First Judicial District Court in Carson City asks the court to rule that the state hasn’t met its constitutional obligation to fund education.

The lawsuit is being brought by a group of eight parents whose children attend districts throughout the state and names the Nevada Department of Education, State Superintendent Jhone Ebert and the Nevada State Board of Education as defendants. Amanda Morgan of Educate Nevada Now, an education advocacy group, and the law firm Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin are representing the plaintiffs.

Should the court rule in the group’s favor, it would effectively be ruling that the current education system is unconstitutional, according to Morgan, the group’s legal director. That would send lawmakers back to the drawing board to design a new plan to fund public education in the state.

Hoping for a ‘go fix it’ ruling

“The court won’t say you need to put x amount of dollars into education,” Morgan said. “But it will say, ‘What you’re doing right now doesn’t meet your constitutional obligation. Go fix it.’”

Jessica Todtman, spokesperson for the Department of Education, said that because the department had yet to be served or provided formal documentation of the complaint it did not have a basis to comment.

The lawsuit is the next step in a yearslong battle over education funding in the state, where advocates have tied low student achievement rates to insufficient per-pupil spending. Morgan said it was a last resort for Educate Nevada Now after a disappointing legislative session that netted a new funding formula, but no additional money for the weighted system it seeks to implement.

Morgan said the group hoped to see legislators enshrine adequacy targets into law as found in other states such as Illinois and Maryland, but found that lawmakers were hesitant to bind themselves or their successors to these goals.

The new pupil-centered funding formula is well-intentioned, Morgan said, but ultimately seeks to divide the same amount of money in different ways. Meanwhile, the state continues to demand higher achievement rates for its students, Morgan said, without dedicating funding to class-size reduction, counselors, supplies and space that could help students meet those standards.

‘Mandates and requirements’

“We have a lot of mandates and requirements,” Morgan said, referencing so-called Smarter Balanced test scores and graduation rates. “But we’re not actually linking our education system to helping students meet them.”

Nearly every other state in the country has faced lawsuits over inadequate education funding in the last three decades, with recent cases relying on the argument that increased achievement standards demand increased funding. But even favorable judgments produce mixed results when it comes to enforcement: in Washington, the state Legislature was held in contempt of a court order to produce more education funding and fined $100,000 a day.

Kansas has faced over a decade of litigation over school funding, with the state Supreme Court finding that recession-era classroom cuts brought school spending below mandated levels. In 2019, after a $90 million increase to school funding that was below the target of advocates, the court ruled that school funding was at last constitutional.

Educate Nevada Now was scheduled to announce the lawsuit at 3 p.m. at the 8th Judicial District Court on 200 E. Lewis Ave in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

