Parents urged to check Clark County bus routes before school starts

Clark County School District officials are urging parents to check bus routes before the the first day of school on Aug. 13.

A decommissioned Clark County School District bus parked in the Northwest Bus Yard, CCSD, 10901 West Washburn Road on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Parents are urged to use the district’s online, self-serve options instead of calling the transportation phone bank to get information. Parents can check transportation eligibility for their children and obtain bus stop information by visiting the transportation website at http://bit.ly/StuRoutes2 or by accessing the Parent Portal via Infinite Campus, at campusportal.ccsd.net.

The department can also be reached by phone at 702-799-8111, but officials warned of long wait times.

Students who live two or more miles away from their zoned schools are eligible for transportation. Bus stop locations for students attending a magnet school are at centralized locations throughout the district.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.