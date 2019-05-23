Pepper spray used to quell fights at Las Vegas Valley high schools

Six students were cited and one is facing criminal charges after fights at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas and Chaparral High School in Las Vegas.

Several students were cited Thursday morning on the last day of school after fights broke out at two Las Vegas Valley high schools, according to the Clark County School District police department.

A fight broke out between two male students around 7 a.m. at the Canyon Springs High School, 350 E. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas, Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

A large crowd gathered around the fight and school police attempted to break it up. The students weren’t cooperative so officers used pepper spray to gain control of the situation, Zink said.

One student was arrested and faces charges of battery on a protected person, participating in a fight and disorderly conduct, Zink said. Another student was cited for obstruction and a third student was being sought, he said.

It was not immediately clear how the bus driver was injured. The driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of what were described as minor injuries.

Another fight broke out around 9 a.m. at Chaparral High School, 3850 Annie Oakley Drive in Las Vegas.

Five female students got into a fight and officers again used pepper spray to gain control of the situation, Zink said.

All five students were cited for participating in a fight and disorderly conduct and one student was cited for battery on a teacher, he said.

All students who were exposed to pepper spray on both campuses were treated at the scene, Zink said.

Classes were continuing as normal at both schools, though students have early dismissal because of exams, he said.