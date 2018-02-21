Perfect attendance earns new bikes for kids at Las Vegas school — PHOTOS

Scores of hands shot into the air Tuesday afternoon at Whitney Elementary School as the question came. “Who wants a bike?”
Soon, more than 200 kids at the east Las Vegas school found themselves decked out in shiny new helmets as they rode around the school playground during a bike safety rodeo.
Some 240 bicycles, along with helmets and locks, were awarded to students who had achieved three months of perfect attendance, thanks to nonprofit Breakaway Cycling, along with Station Casinos and the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition.