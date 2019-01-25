Police activity triggers lockdowns at 3 North Las Vegas schools

The measures at Herron Elementary School and Von Tobel and Jeffers middle schools were triggered by nearby police activity involving what was originally reported as a home invasion.

Three North Las Vegas schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning, according to the Clark County School District. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three North Las Vegas schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning, according to the Clark County School District. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three North Las Vegas schools were placed on hourslong lockdowns Friday morning, and again for a brief period Friday afternoon, due to nearby police activity.

It was not clear at what time the morning lockdowns went into effect at Herron Elementary School and Von Tobel and Jeffers middle schools, but they were lifted around 1:30 p.m, according to the Clark County School District.

But lockdowns were reinstated about 3:35 p.m. and then lifted at 4:15 p.m., said Darnell Couthen, a spokesman for the Clark County School District Police Department. He noted that the second lockdown was for “a short period of time” when “minimal staff or students” were on school property.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said Friday afternoon that the lockdowns were triggered by an investigation of a trespassing incident that was initially reported as a home invasion. A discharged weapon in a backyard triggered the investigation, city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said.

No one was injured when the weapon discharged, she said.

#UPDATE home invasion was only a trespass and perimeter has been broken down. No susp at this time. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 26, 2019

Metro officers provided assistance to North Las Vegas police, Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said.

A handful of North Las Vegas and school police patrol vehicles could be seen around noon stationed outside Herron Elementary School, which is surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

At the same time, patrol vehicles also were stationed at multiple entrances into a neighborhood just south of the elementary school.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.