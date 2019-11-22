Police beef up security at Las Vegas middle school after threats

Extra law enforcement personnel were present at Tarkanian Middle School Friday morning after threats were made on social media against the school.

Extra law enforcement personnel were present at Tarkanian Middle School Friday morning after threats were made against the school on social media.

Snapchat messages that circulated on Thursday indicated that the unidentified poster intended to commit violence using a firearm at the school at 5800 W. Pyle Ave. in southwest Las Vegas.

“We take these threats very seriously,” said Sgt. Bryan Zink of the Clark County School District Police. “We are going to have extra patrol on scene. Metro is working with us and we are going to have a canine (unit) at the school this morning.”

The threatening posts, purportedly from a student at the school, threatened to shoot up the school with an assault rifle belonging to the poster’s father. Zink said the Snapchat account used to make the threats is a fake account but detectives are working with the company to try and identify the person who posted the threats.

“There have been no arrests made yet,” Zink said, adding if an arrest is made the person responsible will likely face charges of making terroristic threats against a school.

