Police conducting active-shooter training at CSN campuses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2020 - 11:02 am
 

University Police Services will conduct active-shooter training at the College of Southern Nevada’s three main campuses over the next few weeks, prompting a university warning that some students may mistake the training for real events.

The exercises may resemble real-life scenarios, according to a statement from the university, including unusual police scanner activity or social media posts. The university is taking measures to alert students and staff ahead of time of the exercises held on the following dates and times:

Charleston Campus

Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 27-28.

North Las Vegas Campus

Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Henderson Campus

Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 5-6

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

