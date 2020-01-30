Police discuss pedestrian safety for students

Law enforcement and school officials sent a stern message to the community after 36 local students have been hit by vehicles during the 2019-2020 school year. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County School District Police Department are discussing student pedestrian safety. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @MarcusVillagran

In the current school year, 36 students have been hit by vehicles while walking to or from school, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County School District Police Department.

In a joint press conference with the district outside of Bunker Elementary School on Thursday, Metro Lt. Greg Munson said the two primary causes behind the incidents are drivers failing to yield to pedestrians and pedestrians failing to use sidewalks.

“If we can get people to do that part of it, we can get those numbers way down,” Munson said.

He also emphasized the importance of parents talking to their children about pedestrian safety, adding that he advises his own children to make eye contact with a driver before attempting to cross.

Bunker Assistant Principal Denise Georgi also said that families should take time to prepare for the next day each night to avoid rushing in the morning.

“We know that oftentimes the time issue is a factor, everyone’s in a rush,” Georgi said. “If we plan in advance and have routines in place, we’re not in that accelerated state of trying to get to school.”

