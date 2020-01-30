Police discuss pedestrian safety for students
Two police departments discussed student pedestrian safety during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
In the current school year, 36 students have been hit by vehicles while walking to or from school, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County School District Police Department.
In a joint press conference with the district outside of Bunker Elementary School on Thursday, Metro Lt. Greg Munson said the two primary causes behind the incidents are drivers failing to yield to pedestrians and pedestrians failing to use sidewalks.
“If we can get people to do that part of it, we can get those numbers way down,” Munson said.
He also emphasized the importance of parents talking to their children about pedestrian safety, adding that he advises his own children to make eye contact with a driver before attempting to cross.
Bunker Assistant Principal Denise Georgi also said that families should take time to prepare for the next day each night to avoid rushing in the morning.
“We know that oftentimes the time issue is a factor, everyone’s in a rush,” Georgi said. “If we plan in advance and have routines in place, we’re not in that accelerated state of trying to get to school.”
Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.
RELATED
Southwest Las Vegas traffic signal activated about a year after boy died