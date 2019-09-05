Police seize BB gun from student at North Las Vegas high school

The male student who brought the gun to Desert Rose High School was only cited for disorderly conduct, as the BB gun was broken and did not meet the definition of a firearm.

Clark County School District police cars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A BB gun was seized from a student at Desert Rose High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, at least the third firearm Clark County school police have confiscated so far this school year.

The male student who brought the gun to school was only cited for disorderly conduct, as the BB gun was broken and thus did not meet the state statute’s definition of a firearm, according to district police Sgt. Bryan Zink.

In a letter to parents, Principal Janice Polley-Augente said there were no threats made against the school.

“Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child,” Polley-Augente wrote. “If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue.”

The district encourages students and parents to make anonymous tips through the SafeVoice reporting system at 1-833-216-SAFE or through the safevoicenv.org website and free phone application.

Police previously confiscated two BB guns on Aug. 15, according to the district’s firearm confiscation report. One was found near Sierra Vista High School but off school property, while another was found at Sedway Middle School.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.