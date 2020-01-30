64°F
Education

Police to discuss pedestrian safety for students

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2020 - 1:57 pm
 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, along with the Clark County School District Police Department, will discuss student pedestrian safety in a news conference Thursday.

In the current school year, 36 students have been hit by vehicles while walking to or from school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

