Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Las Vegas high school

The fight between two students at Spring Valley High started on the quad and drew a large crowd, prompting officers to fire pepper spray and triggering a lockdown.

Spring Valley High School in southwest Las Vegas (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers used pepper spray to break up a fight Friday morning at Spring Valley High School that also prompted an hourlong lockdown, according to Clark County School District police.

The fight between two students started on the Las Vegas school’s quad around 10 a.m. and drew a large crowd, said Clark County School District police spokesman Sgt. Bryan Zink. School officials then called a soft lockdown, in which students not already on the quad were asked to remain inside the classrooms and buildings.

Zink said officers sprayed pepper spray on the ground to gain control of the situation.

The two students involved in the fight were cited and the lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m., Zink said.

