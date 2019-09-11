Power outage forces relocation of Las Vegas junior high students

Cannon Junior High School students were bused Wednesday morning to the Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts amid a power outage that was expected to last several hours.

Cannon Junior High School (Google Street View)

A message to parents from Principal Warren McKay said students who regularly ride the bus home would be bused to their stops directly from Del Sol. All other students would be bused back to Cannon at the end of the school day.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the problem, but McKay’s messages to parents said the school was working with NV Energy to get an approximate time for power restoration.

