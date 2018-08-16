Power outage knocks out air conditioning at Las Vegas school

Students at Adcock Elementary School in Las Vegas were without air conditioning on Thursday after an early morning power outage.

Power to the school went out at about 4 a.m., said district spokesman Dave Sheehan. While the power was restored by 8:50 a.m. — just in time for the first bell — maintenance crews were on their way to repair the air conditioning, which remained out of commission as of 9:20 a.m.

