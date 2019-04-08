Principal injured, 5 students cited in North Las Vegas school fight

Desert Rose High School, North Las Vegas (Google Street View)

Five students were cited on Friday after a fight at Desert Rose High School that injured the principal, according to school police.

Clark County School District Police Sgt. Bryan Zink said that an argument among students at the North Las Vegas school escalated to a physical altercation.

Principal Janice Augente was pushed to the ground and injured her leg, he said. Police are still investigating who pushed her.

The students were all cited for participating in a fight and disorderly conduct.

