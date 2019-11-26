Private donors will fund new home for UNLV medical school

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a new plan to build a home for the UNLV School of Medicine that relies on $155 million in donor funds rather a $125 million in bonds.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday a new plan for a permanent home for the UNLV School of Medicine that relies on $155 million in donor funds rather a $125 million bond measure approved in July.

“This agreement is a monumental step forward in ensuring that UNLV will have a state-of-the-art medical school that will save taxpayer money, raise the quality of health care, and help us combat Nevada’s critical doctor shortage in the face of rapid population growth,” Sisolak said in a statement. “This announcement marks a turning point for Nevada in creating a culture of philanthropy that will encourage other individuals and families to contribute to projects and causes that will have positive outcomes for our state.”

Donors include Kris McGarry from the Engelstad Foundation and Lindy Schumacher from the Lincy Foundation.

This marks the fourth draft of a plan to build a permanent campus for the medical school, which currently operates out of the Shadow Lane Biotech Research Center.

Most recently, the Nevada System of Higher Education regents authorized acting university President Marta Meana to move forward with a plan to fund the building via $125 million in bond money.

However, a funding resolution was never brought before the Board of Regents. NSHE officials did not immediately return a request for comment on whether any money had been spent implementing the bond measure plan.

Prior to the bond resolution, the school had planned to construct a building through a combination of donor funds and a matching state grant. However, donors opposed a plan to start building a medical library rather than a complete school, and the state grant came with a strict timetable that the university felt it could no longer meet as of July.

The school also lost a $14 million donation from the Engelstad Foundation after the departure of former UNLV President Len Jessup.

