Protest at Las Vegas school supports teacher’s union
A few hundred people turned out for a protest Monday morning in support of the teacher’s union, which is threatening to strike against the Clark County School District.
About 300 to 400 teachers, administrators, students and parents took part in the protest at Spring Valley High School before school started. Teachers then walked into the school at their contracted time of 6:50 a.m.
The Clark County Educators Association has set a date of Sept. 10 for a strike if an acceptable contract is not reached by then.
The key issue is pay raises for teachers.
In early June state lawmakers pushed through a bill that provide money to fund salary advancements averaging 2 percent and average raises of 3 percent for educators. The day after that approval, the school district announced it had a budget deficit of $17 million to $18 million.
Protests are expected to continue at the school through the week.
