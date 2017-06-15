Public gets its say on CCSD’s plan to stamp out sexual misconduct

Broken Trust, the RJ's investigation into sexual misconduct within Las Vegas' Clark County School District. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The public gets its chance to weigh in on a draft social media policy aimed at curtailing inappropriate staff-student relationships — the first of its kind in the Clark County School District — at a roundtable forum Thursday.

The problem grew into a crisis for the district this year, with 13 district employees arrested since July. Many of those improper relationships were furthered by use of social media and other electronic communication. The Las Vegas Review-Journal explored the district’s issue with sexual misconduct in its recent three-part series, Broken Trust.

In turn, the district created a 27-member working group to create a draft policy setting out rules for staff interactions with students, since the school district has never had one.

Among other restrictions, the draft policy and regulation would forbid staff from texting individual students — though it would allow texts with a group of students. It also would prohibit electronic communication between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 40 students and 700 parents had responded to an online survey collecting input on the draft rules, the district said. Other respondents include 142 employees and 18 community members.

The roundtable, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Chaparral High School, is the first opportunity for interested parties to comment on the draft in a public forum.

