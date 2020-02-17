Racial version of ‘Duck, Duck, Goose’ probed at Las Vegas school

The Clark County School District is investigating a report that a game of “Duck, Duck, Goose” that featured “racial implications” was played at an elementary school.

Rowe Elementary School (Google Street View)

The Clark County School District is investigating a report that a game of “Duck, Duck, Goose” that featured “racial implications” was played in an elementary school classroom last week.

In a message to parents, Rowe Elementary School Principal Jeffrey Schaber said the alleged incident on Wednesday is being thoroughly investigated, but that the Las Vegas school does not have additional information to share at this time.

“We will not tolerate behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact the needs of our students,” Schaber’s message said.

The report of the game first surfaced on Facebook, where a parent wrote that her kindergartner daughter had been taught a version of “Duck, Duck, Goose,” called “Hunter Chase the Slave,” which swaps the traditional duck and goose roles for “slaves” and “hunters.”

The parent, who could not be reached for comment on Monday, said in the post that the game “(incites) violence and covers up a history of white enslavers terrorizing enslaved people.”

