Regents OK raising admission requirement at Nevada State College

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Friday approved a proposal to allow Nevada State College to raise its GPA requirement for admission.

The Nevada State College Liberal Arts & Sciences Building (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The NSHE Board of Regents Friday approved a proposal to allow Nevada State College to raise its GPA requirement for admission from 2.0 to 2.5.

The college will consider ACT/SAT scores as an alternative pathway to admission, but for students who meet neither criteria, Friday’s amendment also allows the college to require college preparedness programs.

The new requirements will take effect for the fall 2020 semester.

The two-day meeting also saw a change to the Millennium Scholarship to comply with Senate Bill 453, which raised the minimum GPA requirements for students from 2.6 to 2.75 during their first year of enrollment.

College of Southern Nevada faculty attended the meeting on both days to urge the regents to help find a resolution to contract negotiations that have been going on for 34 months. Jennifer Nelson, who’s taught at CSN for 19 years, said at the meeting that faculty is looking to add a binding grievance clause to their contracts.

Western Nevada College reached an agreement with its faculty that was approved by the board Thursday.

The board also approved a bond measure funding plan for UNLV’s engineering building that closely resembles a similar plan approved for the school’s medical school building in July.

