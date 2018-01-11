Education

Religious protesters escorted off Spring Valley High School property

By Meghin Delaney Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2018 - 5:32 pm
 

Two religious protesters were escorted off Spring Valley High School property Wednesday.

Clark County School District police helped to remove the protesters from campus, district spokeswoman Kirsten Searer said, adding that they may have been from the Westboro Baptist Church.

The two men called students homosexuals, fornicators and pornographers and called for them to repent, according to a tweet and video of the protesters sent out by Principal Tam Larnerd.

This is at least the second time this school year a campus has been targeted, Searer said. Rancho High School had an issue earlier.

If protesters are not on district property, there is little the district can do to shoo them. If protesters are on school grounds, they are asked to leave; if they don’t, school staff is instructed to call the school police officer on campus to escort them off campus.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Education Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like