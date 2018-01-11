Religious protesters escorted off Spring Valley High School property

Two religious protesters were escorted off Spring Valley High School property on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (TamLarnerd/Twitter)

Two religious protesters were escorted off Spring Valley High School property Wednesday.

Clark County School District police helped to remove the protesters from campus, district spokeswoman Kirsten Searer said, adding that they may have been from the Westboro Baptist Church.

The two men called students homosexuals, fornicators and pornographers and called for them to repent, according to a tweet and video of the protesters sent out by Principal Tam Larnerd.

The jackholes came back today & were clearly on CCSD property & refused to return to the sidewalk. They called my students homosexuals, fornicators, pornographers, & other nonsense. If you know who they are, please let me know where they work so I can return the favor. #WWJD pic.twitter.com/h3Jt2zoftp — Tam Larnerd (@TamLarnerd) January 11, 2018

This is at least the second time this school year a campus has been targeted, Searer said. Rancho High School had an issue earlier.

If protesters are not on district property, there is little the district can do to shoo them. If protesters are on school grounds, they are asked to leave; if they don’t, school staff is instructed to call the school police officer on campus to escort them off campus.

