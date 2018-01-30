Retiring president got College of Southern Nevada to ‘such a good place’

The College of Southern Nevada is in “such a good place” compared to 10 years ago, and many of the thanks should go to President Michael Richards, those who worked with him closely say.

College of Southern Nevada President Michael Richards discusses the outlook for the college during a town hall event at CSN Charleston Campus on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Michael Richards is retiring as president of College of Southern Nevada President. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richards — the longest-serving president of CSN — officially retires from his post on Wednesday, but his last day at the school was Friday.

“He has done so much,” said K.C. Brekken, executive director of the CSN Foundation. “His retirement is well-earned. He brought stability to the college at a time when we needed it.”

Brekken and others who worked with Richards said his ability to steer CSN through the Great Recession, when the college was in dire financial straits and facing a record student enrollment of 44,000, tops a decades-long list of accomplishments.

In 2010 the college had to turn away more than 5,000 students because college resources were maxed out.

“It broke his heart,” Brekken said. “There have been times and challenges at the school that have kept him up at night. Those of us who reported to him know that he lost a lot of sleep in his years here.”

Richards, 70, joined CSN in July 2005 as vice president for academic affairs. He was named interim president in August 2007 and took the permanent job in May 2008.

Before that, he worked at Southern Utah University, where he served in executive positions for 23 years.

Richards, who declined to be interviewed for this story, announced his retirement in August.

“I think he’s an amazing and thoughtful leader in everything that he does,” said Edgar Patino, a trustee on the CSN Foundation Board. “He just cares about the students, the faculty and he thinks beyond the students and faculty and cares about the community as well.”

In addition to seeing the community through the recession, Richards secured an $8 million donation from Ralph and Betty Engelstad for the department of health sciences, according to Patty Charlton, senior vice president of strategic initiatives and administrative services for CSN.

More recently, Richards oversaw the planning for new student union buildings at the college’s three campuses and the adoption of a development agreement with the city of Las Vegas for a fourth campus in Centennial Hills.

He also championed the college’s move toward a multi-campus district model, which is in the beginning stages.

“He led us to a place where we’re now evolving to our next phase,” Brekken said.

Margo Martin, who was hired last year as the vice president of academic affairs, will take over his post until a permanent replacement is found. Her contract as acting president officially begins Thursday.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.