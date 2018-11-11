Education

Revamped Clark County School Board aims to row in same direction

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2018 - 10:36 am
 

Legislative priorities are set. Contracts are settled. And hope is in the air.

That’s the situation the Clark County School Board finds itself in as it prepares for a fresh start next year with two new faces in its ranks. They will be important players as the district readies itself to fight for a new formula for funding education and settles into operations under a new superintendent.

Irene Cepeda won with 69 percent of the vote over incumbent Trustee Kevin Child in District D, which includes the Paradise area. Danielle Ford, meanwhile, took 60.3 percent of the vote over opponent Kali Fox Miller to replace term-limited Trustee Carolyn Edwards in District F, which includes the Spring Valley and Blue Diamond areas.

Trustee Linda Cavazos also retained her seat in District G in the eastern part of the Las Vegas Valley, which she was appointed to last year.

The board’s new makeup provides an opportunity to limit the conflicts and distractions that have plagued the board, often resulting in 4-3 votes.

“At the end of the year, I know we all really care about our students and we want to make sure we do the best for them,” said Cepeda, who was endorsed by numerous local unions. “I’m just excited to see how we kind of work together.”

Hope for a new start

While they will be part of the first all-female board since 2013, the newcomers will also bring new experiences and diversity to the body.

Ford, a political newcomer and business owner who beat a politically savvy and heavily endorsed opponent, will be one of two board members — Lola Brooks is the other — with kids currently attending Clark County schools.

Cepeda, a project coordinator for Nevada State College and a Latina whose family immigrated from Nicaragua, will represent the district with the biggest percentage of Latino students.

Both have hope that harmony will return to the board.

“I think having replacements in both of those spots could make a big impact on the board, with some maybe more forward-thinking ideas that I bring and maybe hopefully some more harmony within the district,” Ford said.

Cavazos, meanwhile, said she has much more optimism that board members will work well together.

“I personally feel that change is good. Change is how we get things done if what we’ve been doing in the past is not working,” she said. “So I’m looking forward to seeing what’s going to happen — I really am.”

Trustee Linda Young, who together with Child and Trustee Chris Garvey often made up the minority voting bloc of three on the board, said the new members will be wonderful additions.

“I just do hope that we can kind of come together as a board,” she said. “So that it doesn’t look like we’re battling each other when there are issues out there we need to … have a solid front for. Otherwise it gives the appearance that the board is split.”

Garvey did not return a call seeking comment.

Upcoming priorities

One of the district’s top priorities for next year’s legislative session remains changing Nevada’s education funding formula and increasing the base amount of per-pupil funding the district receives from the state.

“If we don’t have a united board, we’re not going to be able to get that funding formula changed,” Cavazos said.

But the new members also have individual goals they intend to pursue.

Ford said she first wants to increase parental involvement to raise awareness of the district’s needs.

“I intend to make the District F meetings very easy to come to, child-friendly and popular so that all the other things that we want to do — like get funding, like bring awareness to what’s needed in CCSD — will happen quicker,” she said.

Cepeda hopes to go after what she calls “low-hanging fruit” — fixing board governance.

“I understand there’s a large and steep learning curve and I want to make sure that I’m prepared… as possible and that we’re practicing good, methodical board governance,” she said.

Outsiders will be watching as the new board takes shape in January, just one month before the start of the legislative session.

The education advocacy group Hope for Nevada said it looks forward to partnering with anyone who puts student success at the forefront, and expressed excitement over what the new board members can bring to the table.

“We have a whole new recipe now going into this next session with an outside lobbyist and a new superintendent and new board members,” said member Caryne Shea. “I’m hoping that that means that in some ways, CCSD gets to hit refresh with our Legislature.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
News
Las Vegas police and Sunrise Children's Hospital hope to prevent infant deaths
The Metropolitan Police Department and Sunrise Children's Hospital held a press conference to get the message out on preventable infant deaths attributed to "co-sleeping" and other unsafe sleeping habits. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No serious injuries after car hits tree in south Las Vegas
One person reported minor injuries but wasn’t hospitalized after a Wednesday morning crash in the south valley.
Nellis Air Force Base keeps airmen fed
Nellis Air Force Bass airmen have delicious and healthy food items, and a variety of dining facilities to choose from. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspicious package found at central Las Vegas post office
Las Vegas police determined that a suspicious package found Monday morning at a central valley post office was not a threat.
Suspicious package found at central Las Vegas post office
Police evacuated the area around the Garside Station post office early Monday morning near Oakey and Decatur boulevards.
With husband's passing, family in limbo for workers' comp claim
Meredith Tracy's husand, Russell Tracy, died more than a year ago on his first day working for a new company when he fell 22 feet into a manhole that was not properly safeguarded. His employer was fined $82,000 in penalties for unsafe practices, but the company has denied her workers' compensation claim, leaving her with no compensation since the death. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
With husband's passing, family in limbo for workers' comp claim
Meredith Tracy's husand, Russell Tracy, died more than a year ago on his first day working for a new company when he fell 22 feet into a manhole that was not properly safeguarded. His employer was fined $82,000 in penalties for unsafe practices, but the company has denied her workers' compensation claim, leaving her with no compensation since the death. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
Las Vegas family shares flu warning
Carlo and Brenda Occhipinti lost their son, Carlo Jr., or “Junior,” to the flu last year.
Author Randall Cannon shares an anecdote about Stadust Raceway
Author Randall Cannon shares an anecdote about Dan Blocker, who played Hoss Cartwright on the TV show "Bonanza," and the actor's passion for auto racing at Stardust International Raceway in Las Vegas during the 1960s. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)
Project Neon 85 percent complete
On Wednesday morning Oct. 31, Interstate 15 northbound lane restrictions were removed opening up Exit 41 to Charleston Blvd. On Thursday Nov. 1, Interstate 15 southbound lane restrictions were removed. The new southbound off-ramp to Sahara Ave. and Highland Dr. also opened Thursday, November 1. With Project Neon 85% finished the flow of traffic on Interstate 15 has substantially diminished. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Girl killed after jumping from bridge onto 215 Beltway in Henderson
Eastbound lanes of the 215 Beltway are shut down by the Nevada Highway Patrol after a female juvenile jumped from the 215 overpass at Stephanie and was struck by a FedEx tractor trailer. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s
Kristallnacht story
An interview with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Alexander Kuechel who survived seven concentration camps and didn’t leave Germany until after World War II was over. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 dead in central Las Vegas crash
An early Wednesday morning crash left at least one person dead and another injured. The crash was reported just around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Swenson Street. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which caught fire. Debris was scattered across the intersection as police combed the area as they investigated the scene. Flamingo is blocked in both directions between Swenson and Cambridge Street. Northbound Swenson is blocked at the intersection.
Richard Knoeppel named the 2018 Nevada Teacher of the Year
Richard Knoeppel, an architecture design instructor at the Advanced technologies Academy, named the 2018 Nevada Teacher of the Year on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mojave Poppy Bees
(Zach Portman/University of Minnesota Department of Entomology) Male Mojave poppy bees exhibit territorial fighting behavior. The Center for Biological Diversity wants the bee, found only in Clark County, to be added to the endangered species list.
Clark County Schools announce random searches
Clark County School District middle and high school students will be subject to random searches for weapons under a new initiative to combat the wave of guns found on campus. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss React to Dennis Hof's Death
Ron Jeremy and Heidi Fleiss speak about their friend and prominent brothel owner Dennis Hof's death at Dennis Hof's Love Ranch. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof has died
Nevada brothel owner and Republican candidate for Nevada State Assembly District 36, Dennis Hof has died. He was 72. Nye County Sherriff's office confirmed. Hof owned Love Ranch brothel, located in Crystal, Nevada.
Las Vegas police investigate suspicious package at shopping center
Las Vegas police evacuated a southeast valley shopping center at Flamingo and Sandhill roads early Tuesday morning while they investigated reports of a suspicious package. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Metro hosts the K-9 Trials
The Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials returns to the Orleans Arena to benefit the Friends For Las Vegas Police K-9 group.
Kingman residents love their little town
Residents of Kingman, Ariz. talk about how they ended up living in the Route 66 town, and what they love about their quiet community. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Service at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Twelve unclaimed veterans are honored at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City in Oct. 9, 2018. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas house prices reach highest level in 11 years
Las Vegas house prices are rising But so is the amount of available homes on the market Still, properties priced below $300,000 are selling fast And September was the first time since June 2007 that the median house price reached the $300,000 mark Las Vegas home prices have been rising at one of the fastest rates in the country over the past year Recent data show the market is now less affordable than the national average
National Night Out
About 100 Summerlin residents gathered at Park Centre Dr. in Summerlin on Tuesday for National Night Out. Lt. Joshua Bitsko with Las Vegas Metro, played with 3-year-old David who was dressed as a police officer. Face painting, fire truck tours and more kept kids busy as parents roamed behind them. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rural homeless issue comes to a head in Pahrump
On Sept. 12, Pahrump sheriff deputies told residents of a homeless encampment on private property that they had 15 minutes to vacate and grab their belongings. That decision might face some legal consequences. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remembrance blood drive on October 1
A blood drive was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on the one year anniversary of the Oct. 1 shooting. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remembrance Lights memorial unveiled at St. Rose hospital
A dedication ceremony was held at St. Rose to unveil a memorial and to read the names of those who died on October 1, a year ago. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1October Blood Drive Remembrance Wall
(Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1October Blood Drive
Vitalent hosts a blood drive at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, the first anniversary of the Las Vegas shootings. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1October sunrise remembrance ceremony in Las Vegas
Myanda Smith, sister of Las Vegas shooting victim Neysa Tonks, speaks at the sunrise remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Education
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Education Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like