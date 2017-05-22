RJ honors top high school journalists in Clark County

Nearly four years ago, a scheduling mistake landed Ania Martinez in an introduction to journalism course at Sunrise Mountain High School.
The mistake quickly turned the math whiz into a passionate journalist.
On Monday, Martinez was among the students on hand when the Sunrise Mountain’s student newspaper earned top honors in the 41st annual Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards.
“She stayed with me for all four years,” said her adviser, Holger Stolzenberg. “Now, she’s editor-in-chief. It comes full circle now that we’re No. 1.”
Martinez’s ear-to-ear smile lit up the room as she accepted the award — best newspaper standard format — on behalf of her staff and school. She was also named her newspaper’s most valuable staffer at the ceremony honoring the best work of journalists at 17 Clark County high schools.
“All of our writers … they put a lot of thought and work into each one of their stories,” Martinez said. “It’s not just an assignment for them — they’re writing the stories for our students.”
The moment was also a special one for Stolzenberg. After spending several years at Durango High School, he joined Sunrise Mountain four years ago when it became a turnaround school, and began the student newspaper.
Since that time, the program has grown from about 15 to 36 students.
“It keeps getting bigger and bigger,” Stolzenberg said. “When I went there four years ago, people said, ‘Why would you go there? That’s not a school you want to be going to.’ I think we were able to prove this school can do anything it wants. And it proved it today by winning.”
Green Valley High School also took home top honors by earning first place in the best newspaper reduced format category.
This was the first time Green Valley competed in the reduced format category after students convinced adviser Eric Johnston to transform the InvestiGator into a news magazine format.
“A lot more kids read it,” Johnston said. “It’s more visually appealing. Kids are more excited about reading it.”
In the past 21 years, the InvestiGator had won first place in the standard format category 17 times.
The Review-Journal also recognized the Southwest Career and Technical Academy for having the best news website and Andrew Mendez at Spring Valley High School, for first place in the First Amendment category.
All the awards were judged by Review-Journal staffers.
High School Journalism Award Winners
Best newspaper (standard format): First, Sunrise Mountain Echo, Sunrise Mountain, Ania Martinez editor; second, The Grizzly Growler, Spring Valley, Zachanah Oliver and Ashlend Laparra editors; third, The Mountain Lion Messenger, Sierra Vista, Jade Mosher and staff editors; honorable mention, The Meadows Sentinel, The Meadows, Maya Puterbaugh and Brooke Sparks editors.
Best newspaper (reduced format): First, The InvestiGator, Green Valley, Sarah Fernandez editor; second, Hillside Hotwire, Foothill, Kaden Jesperson and Skylar Scott editors; third, Accolades, Las Vegas Academy, Ryan Vellinga and Emma Burke editors.
Best news website: First, southwestshadow.com, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; second, crusaderchronicle.com, Faith Lutheran; Faith Lutheran; third, coronadocougars.net, Coronado
First Amendment: First, Andrew Mendez, Spring Valley; second, Yamilex Arias, Advanced Technologies Academy; third, Jade Mosher, Sierra Vista
Best editorial: First, Taylor Lane, Silverado; second, The Roar staff, Coronado; third, Mike Johnston and Jocelyn Carral, Silverado; honorable mention, Donovan Souder, Spring Valley.
Opinion writing (humorous): First, Aidan Stratton and Kaylee Schwurack, Foothill; second, Donovan Brooks, Advanced Technologies Academy; third, Ania Martinez, Sunrise Mountain, honorable mention, Alexia Stein, Foothill.
Opinion writing (serious): First, Cassie Valdez, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; second, Angelica Chavez-Canas, Sunrise Mountain; third, Anastasia Koulich, Green Valley.
Opinion writing (pro-con): First, Kaden Jesperson and Skylar Scott, Foothill; second: Veronica Mullins and Kumi Ori Chua, Durango; third, Cassie Valdez and Vinh Tran, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; honorable mention, Skylar Jones and Casey Li, Durango.
Best illustration: First (tie), Paul Gillet Jr., Bishop Gorman, and Cherie Bello, Sierra Vista; second, Chelsea Ostrander, Foothill; third, Ashlend Laparra, Spring Valley; honorable mention, Cameron Carothers, Durango.
Best informational artwork: First, Sarah Fernandez, Green Valley; second (tie) Nidian Navarrete-Ramirez, Sunrise Mountain, and Jason Park, Advanced Technologies Academy; third (tie) Cheyenne Tamashiro, Spring Valley, and Ania Martinez, Sunrise Mountain; honorable mention, Kaden Jesperson, Foothill.
Best editorial cartoon: First, Isabelle Del Rosario, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; second, Ainsley Davis, Coronado; third, Chien Sung, Silverado; honorable mention, Ashlend Laparra, Spring Valley.
Best sports news: First, Mikaila Becze, Silverado; second, Kaden Jesperson, Foothill; third, Leilaysia Watkins, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; honorable mention, Cameron McCormick, Spring Valley.
Best sports feature: First, Ronnie Wesley, Sunrise Mountain; second, Amai Mims, Spring Valley; third, Jackie Romo and Alexis Drevetzki, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; honorable mention, Kaden Jesperson, Foothill.
Best news story: First, Cherie Bello and Jade Mosher, Sierra Vista; second, Althea Gevero and Angelique Zuviri, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; third, Danielle Barker, Basic Academy of International Studies; honorable mention: Sosa Knight, Jubelyn Lumboy, Jacob Muhleck, Ian Vejariel and Deyan Vekic, Sierra Vista.
Best news feature story: First, Zachanah Oliver and Vincent Rendon, Spring Valley; second, Rosa Cesareo, Coronado; third, Kaylee Schwurack, Foothill; honorable mention, Andrew Mendez, Spring Valley.
Best feature story: First, Althea Gevero and Alexis Drevetzki, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; second, Elaina Bernstein, The Meadows; third, Ruben Oesterling, Spring Valley; honorable mention, Lorena Beltran, Spring Valley.
Best entertainment story: First, Kloe Dougherty, Las Vegas Academy; second, Kumi Ori Chua, Durango; third, Chase Dowden, Sierra Vista; honorable mention, Skylar Scott, Foothill.
Best review: First, Cole Greenberg, Palo Verde; second, Althea Gevero, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; third, Kieran Armstrong, Advanced Technologies Academy; honorable mention, Lorin Enns, Coronado.
Best Page One design (standard format): First, Veronica Mullins and Kumi Ori Chua, Durango; second, Ania Martinez, Sunrise Mountain; third, Taylor Lane, Silverado.
Best Page One design (reduced format): First, Jonathan Johnson, Basic Academy of International Studies; second, Kaden Jesperson, Foothill; third, Sarah Fernandez, Green Valley.
Best sports page design (standard format): First, Cheyenne Tomashiro, Spring Valley; second, Anahi Senda, Sunrise Mountain; third, Sydney Berenyi and Mikaila Becze, Silverado.
Best sports page design (reduced format): First, Skylar Scott, Foothill; second, Sarah Fernandez, Green Valley.
Best features, arts or entertainment page design (standard format): First, Taylor Lane, Silverado; second, Kailani Dineros, Sierra Vista; third, Ania Martinez, Sunrise Mountain.
Best features, arts or entertainment page design (reduced format): First, Kaden Jesperson, Foothill; second, Ryan Vellinga, Las Vegas Academy; third, Ava Meade-Scarpitta, Green Valley.
Best copy editing: First, Skylar Scott, Foothill; second, Sarah Fernandez, Green Valley; third, Quinn Iriye, The Meadows.
Best headline: First, Kumi Ori Chua, Durango; second, Portia Bingham, Sunrise Mountain; third, Klara Thomson, Green Valley.
Best advertisement: First, Cheyenne Tamashiro, Spring Valley; second, Rhiannon Lewis and Jake Baltzell, Silverado; third, Kaden Jesperson, Foothill; honorable mention, Elly Davis, Foothill.
Best sports photo: First, Avigail Resendiz, Sunrise Mountain; second, Emma Jex, Silverado; third, Brynne Hilton, Green Valley; honorable mention, Karen Pegueros, Coronado.
Best news photo: First, Russel Valdez, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; second, Julia Cox, Southwest Career and Technical Academy; third, Miranda Cain, Advanced Technologies Academy; honorable mention, Trinity Goldsmith, Durango.
Best feature photo: First, Donovan Brooks, Advanced Technologies Academy; second, Vinh Tran, Southwest Career and Technical Academy, third, Jessica Salazar, Silverado; honorable mention, Skyler Lange, Advanced Technologies Academy
Best photo illustration: First, Sarah Fernandez, Green Valley; second, Paula Dispa and Joshua Christensen, Coronado; third, Skylar Scott, Foothill; honorable mention, Gavin Pula, Sunrise Mountain.
Most Valuable Staffer awards: Miranda Cain, Advanced Technologies Academy; Bryanna Marquez, Basic Academy of International Studies; Iris Thaoxaochay, Bonanza; McKenna Cooley, Coronado; Veronica Mullins, Durango; Ricky Cornish, Faith Lutheran; Kaden Jesperson, Foothill; Sarah Fernandez, Green Valley; Ryan Vellinga, Las Vegas Academy; Chandler Patrick, Palo Verde; Brayden Harrell, Sierra Vista; Taylor Lane, Silverado; Ashland Laparra, Spring Valley; Ania Martinez, Sunrise Mountain; Grace Fitzpatrick, The Meadows.