School Board to accept applications for outgoing trustee’s seat

The Clark County School Board will soon begin accepting applications to fill the empty seat of outgoing Trustee Erin Cranor, who represents District G in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County School District District G Trustee Erin Cranor listens to Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Nevada Department of Education Steve Canavero speak during a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting at the Greer Education Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 6, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County School Board will soon begin accepting applications to fill the empty seat of outgoing Trustee Erin Cranor, who represents District G in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

Applications, which can be submitted electronically or in person, will be due July 28. Interested candidates must have been District G residents for at least 30 days, and must be a registered voter there.

Cranor will resign on Aug. 16 to go back to school. Her replacement will serve the rest of her term, which ends in December 2018.

The board will publicly interview candidates Aug. 17, after which the board will vote for Cranor’s replacement.

Some teachers called on the School Board to look for diverse candidates at the board meeting on Thursday.

“As a constituent, I think it’s important that we find a trustee who represents the diversity of our students in the district,” said teacher Adam Berger. “I’m fully supporting a person who has an (English Language Learner) background.”

Teacher Angie Sullivan said she would like to see a Hispanic or Latino candidate.

“I would love to see us have a candidate who has an experience learning a language,” she said. “Because I feel like that’s an important perspective that’s often missing.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.