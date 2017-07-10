School supply drives hit high gear in Clark County

Various groups, programs aim to ensure that teachers and students have enough pens, pencils, notebooks, backpacks and other items to get through the school year starting Aug. 14.

In Nevada, the Teachers’ School Supply Reimbursement Account reimburses up to $250 annually for out-of-pocket school supply expenses. (Thinkstock)

Local groups are working all summer long to make sure Clark County students and teachers have the supplies they need before school reopens Aug. 14.

Nonprofits and businesses are partnering to ensure backpacks, pencils, pens and other items get into the hands of students and teachers. Estimates vary, but surveys indicate that educators typically spend more than $500 of their own money on supplies each year.

In Nevada, teachers can recover at least some of that money. The Legislature recently approved $2.5 million each year of the biennium to continue the Teachers’ School Supply Reimbursement Account, which reimburses up to $250 annually for out-of-pocket school supply expenses.

The Public Education Foundation also runs a Teacher EXCHANGE shop where teachers can use “points” to shop for school supplies. Leftover items collected from conventions in town and donations are organized into a single store.

A $25 donation made by teachers — or on behalf of teachers — to the foundation translates into 500 points. If teachers leverage their points, they can walk away with far more than $25 worth of supplies. The shop reopens for the 2017-18 school year on Tuesday.

Even with programs like that in place, other organizations are jumping in to help make sure families and teachers have what they need for the school year.

Here are a few prominent local drives.

— One of the largest is the Communities in Schools “Fill the Bus” supply drive, now in its fifth year. On Aug 4-5, people can drop off supplies that will benefit more than 51,000 students in the district’s 47 low-income schools. Last year, supplies valued at more than $180,000 were donated. Contributions can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at the Sam’s Club in The Arroyo Market Square, 7200 Arroyo Crossing Parkway.

— Youth Dance Academy and Live to Give launched a Supply A Teacher campaign at the end of June. The campaign runs until July 26, and an event at the Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road in Henderson, on July 29 will allow teachers to pick up supply kits. Drop-off locations are posted at www.livetogivegroup.com.

— HomeAid of Southern Nevada is accepting donations through the end of July to benefit Project 150, a nonprofit serving homeless students in the valley. Officials are seeking school supplies, hygiene products and clothing. For more information, including drop-off locations, visit www.homeaidsn.org.

— Mariana’s Supermarkets, along with Vegas PBS, will host a back-to-school fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Aug. 3 at Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Students must be present to get a free backpack.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.