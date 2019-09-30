Search committee looking for UNLV president of its dreams

The search committee for UNLV’s president met for the first time Friday with a community advisory panel and the search firm to approve the job profile and set a timetable.

The Maryland Parkway entrance to UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If UNLV were writing a singles ad seeking its next president, it would go like this: growing top-tier research university in Southern Nevada seeks a mover and shaker and experienced fundraiser — for a long-term commitment only.

The search committee for UNLV’s president met for the first time Friday with a 29-member advisory panel made up of community members and Wheless Partners, the firm conducting the search, to approve the job profile and advertising options for the position.

The university has been without a permanent president for over a year, with Marta Meana filling the role in an acting capacity since June 2018.

But after hearing from Wheless Partners that a university president stays on the job only three years on average, committee members said they’d be inclined to swipe left on (to reject) any candidate not committed to staying in the role for longer.

UNLV has had six presidents in 13 years, with the longest tenure over that period being about five years.

A variety of factors can lead a president to stray according to Wheless Partners, most notably the number of opportunities available for high-level candidates. Personality differences can also be a factor, as presidents who step on a lot of toes tend to not stay in the job for very long.

But search committee members Peter Guzman, Carol Harter and Michael Naft emphasized that consistency in the president role was essential to bringing stability to the campus and the community.

“We want someone who will step on toes and stay for some time,” Guzman said.

Janis McKay, chair of the UNLV Faculty Senate, added that the many changes in leadership have left faculty with whiplash.

“The constant changes in leadership have taken their toll,” McKay said. “The faculty are seeking stability, however that comes about.”

Though longevity was one of the top concerns, other members articulated the need for candidates who are fundraising-savvy and can also further the university’s research goals.

“I think UNLV at the end of the day is deserving of a rock star,” said Regent John Moran.

The search firm said it expects to bring in three to five finalists for interviews by the end of March and will emphasize presenting a diverse slate of candidates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.